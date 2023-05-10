New Suit - Product Liability

Flynn Restaurant Group, the operator of Taco Bell and Panera Bread franchises, and Pan American Group were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, which centers on the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in 2021, was brought by Marler Clark Inc. on behalf of Nicholas Lowe, who contends that he suffered injuries consistent with E. coli contamination after ordering food from a Panera Bread. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00678, Lowe v. Flynn Restaurant Group L.P. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 10, 2023, 3:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas Lowe

Plaintiffs

Marler Clark Llp Ps

defendants

Flynn Restaurant Group L.P.

Pan American Group, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims