Flynn Restaurant Group, the operator of Taco Bell and Panera Bread franchises, and Pan American Group were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, which centers on the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in 2021, was brought by Marler Clark Inc. on behalf of Nicholas Lowe, who contends that he suffered injuries consistent with E. coli contamination after ordering food from a Panera Bread. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00678, Lowe v. Flynn Restaurant Group L.P. et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 10, 2023, 3:51 PM