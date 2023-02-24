New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Edgewell Personal Care was slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in California Northern District Court over its o.b. Organic tampons. The suit, brought by Pearson Warshaw and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that statements on the defendant's packaging such as '100% organic cotton' and 'no fragrances or dyes' are deceptive because they fail to disclose that the products contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs). Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00834, Lowe v. Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 24, 2023, 3:00 PM