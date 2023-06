New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Rudis Organic Bakery and Rudis Organic & Gluten Free Brands were hit with a consumer class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Gutride Safier, alleges that because wheat protein is only partially digestible, the '9g protein' label on the defendants' packaging is misleading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02975, Lowe et al. v. Rudis Organic Bakery Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 16, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Brigette Lowe

Heather Carson

Gutride Safier

defendants

Rudis Organic and Gluten Free Brands Inc.

Rudis Organic Bakery, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct