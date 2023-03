Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ballard Spahr on Tuesday removed a negligence lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Lynch Law Group on behalf of Sandy Lowe and Scott Lowe, accuses Chase of fraudulently opening an account in the plaintiffs' name. The case is 2:23-cv-00374, Lowe et al v. Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.