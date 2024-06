News From Law.com

A plaintiffs team led by Matt Cook, Joshua Bearden and Ruben Cruz recently secured a $10.1 million settlement for a client whose leg was severely injured after she was hit by a truck. According to the plaintiffs, the defendant, originally represented by Hall Booth Smith, misrepresented the amount of insurance coverage available, insisting for 10 months that the policy only covered $1 million.

June 12, 2024, 3:19 PM

