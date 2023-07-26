Magellan Midstream Partners, which stores and transports petroleum products and crude oil, and other defendants were slapped with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Rowley Law, accuses the defendant of filing a deficient financial documents in support of a proposed merger with ONEOK, a midstream service provider. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06452, Lovoi v. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. et al.
Energy
July 26, 2023, 1:42 PM