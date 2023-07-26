New Suit - Securities

Magellan Midstream Partners, which stores and transports petroleum products and crude oil, and other defendants were slapped with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Rowley Law, accuses the defendant of filing a deficient financial documents in support of a proposed merger with ONEOK, a midstream service provider. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06452, Lovoi v. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. et al.

Energy

July 26, 2023, 1:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Gerald Joseph Lovoi

Plaintiffs

Rowley Law PLLC

defendants

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Aaron L. Milford

Barry R. Pearl

Chansoo Joung

Edward J. Guay

James R. Montague

Lori A. Gobillot

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Stacy P. Methvin

Walter R. Arnheim

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws