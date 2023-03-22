New Suit - Personal Injury

Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The court case was brought by the Moore Law Firm on behalf of a minor who allegedly suffered injuries after he was struck on the head by the lid cover of a beverage dispenser at a Sam���s Club location. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00094, Lovo et al v. Walmart, Inc. D/B/A Sams Wholesale Club et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 22, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Ms. Isamar Lovo

Plaintiffs

The Moore Law Firm

defendants

Sam's Real Estate Business Trust

Sam's West Inc. d/b/a Sam's Club

Coca Cola Southwest Beverage, L.L.C.

Sam's Club #8250

Walmart, Inc. D/B/A Sams Wholesale Club

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims