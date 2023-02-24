New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon.com and Gusar LLC d/b/a Colsen Firepits were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action was filed by Williams Hart Boundas Easterby on behalf of Samantha Loving, who contends that she was injured after Amazon knowingly sold a defective firepit that was manufactured by Gusar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00058, Loving v. Gusar, LLC Dba Colsen Firepits et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 24, 2023, 6:19 AM