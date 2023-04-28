New Suit - Consumer

Lowe's was slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court over its alleged 'sneak into basket' form of digital upselling. According to the complaint, when a Lowe's customer adds an item to their online shopping cart, the website automatically adds certain related items to the cart, requiring the customer to affirmatively remove the item before checkout. The suit was filed by Sheehan & Associates and the Law Office of Courtney Weiner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00574, Lovinfosse v. Lowe's Cos. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Eleanor Lovinfosse

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Courtney Weiner PLLC

defendants

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct