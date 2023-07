Removed To Federal Court

CCFI Cos. removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Northern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by the Protection Law Group. CCFI is represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. The case is 3:23-cv-03757, Lovette v. CCFI Cos. LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

July 27, 2023, 8:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Mahogany Lovette

defendants

Ccfi Companies, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination