Who Got The Work

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has retained attorney J. Randolph Bibb Jr. of Lewis, Thomason, King, Krieg & Waldrop as defense counsel in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Baron & Budd, alleges that certain Kia vehicles have defective airbag inflators which can cause severe and sometimes fatal injuries. ARC Automotive Inc. is backed by Bass, Berry & Sims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 3:22-cv-00725, Lovett et al v. Arc Automotive, Inc. et al.