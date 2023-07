Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Conroy Simberg on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of a nurse practitioner who claims retaliation for raising concerns about observing best practices. The case is 8:23-cv-01625, Lovell v. Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, LLC.

Health Care

July 19, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Lovell

Plaintiffs

Richard Celler Legal, P.A.

defendants

Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, LLC

defendant counsels

Conroy Simberg

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches