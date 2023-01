Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Flanagan Partners on Friday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Aaron's Inc., an Atlanta-based company that offers lease-to-own furniture and appliances, to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Benoist Law Offices on behalf of Joel Lovelace. The case is 3:23-cv-00048, Lovelace v. Aaron's LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 27, 2023, 7:00 PM