Who Got The Work

Timothy B. McConnell of Bass, Berry & Sims has entered an appearance for Summit Medical Group in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 6 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by The Burkhalter Law Firm on behalf of a former executive who claims that she was paid less than her male predecessor and denied an equity bonus that was given to male executives for similar work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker, is 3:22-cv-00433, Loveday v. Summit Medical Group, PLLC et al.

Health Care

January 21, 2023, 12:24 PM