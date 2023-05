New Suit - Toxic Tort

Keller Postman and the Dowling Firm filed a toxic tort lawsuit against the federal government on Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of Roger Loveall, who contends that he suffered from leukemia caused by exposure to contaminated water at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base. The case is 7:23-cv-00951, Loveall v. United States of America.

Government

May 04, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Roger Loveall

Plaintiffs

The Dowling Firm PLLC

Keller Postman

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims