New Suit - Copyright

ServiceNow Inc. was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court in connection with the company's 2020 TV ad spot featuring the song 'Working My Way Back to You' by The Spinners. The suit, which also targets ad agency BBDO San Francisco and Screen Gems-EMI Music, was brought by Jahrmarkt & Associates on behalf of Love-Zager Productions Inc. The plaintiff claims to be the author and owner of the arrangement of 'Working My Way Back to You' that was used in the advertisement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05250, Love-Zager Productions, Inc. v. Bbdo USA LLC et al.

Technology

July 01, 2023, 7:25 PM

