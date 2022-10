Who Got The Work

Michael H. Collins and Hanna F. Norvell of Locke Lord have stepped in to defend The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff who claims that she was wrongfully denied access because of her service dog. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:22-cv-01983, Love v. The Sixth Floor Museum At Dealey Plaza.

Texas

October 22, 2022, 1:02 PM