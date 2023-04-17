Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dentons removed a defamation lawsuit on Monday against Netflix and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by McKenna Law Storer on behalf of Cynthia Love, who alleges that she was falsely portrayed in the Kanye West documentary, ‘Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.’ The plaintiff asserts that she appeared in West’s music video ‘Through the Wire’ in an altered state and was unable to consent to the usage of her likeness. She claims that the video’s inclusion in the documentary has resulted in her being unable to sustain employment. The case is 1:23-cv-02392, Love v. Simmons.

Technology

Plaintiffs

Cynthia Love

defendants

Netflix, Inc.

Chike Antoine Ozah

Clarence Ivy Simmons, Jr.

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation