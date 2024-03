News From Law.com

A bill that would repeal Georgia's direct-action statute is on its way to the governor's desk for signature after being approved by the state House and Senate. While lawmakers touted the bill as a "compromise" between the plaintiff and defense bar in committee after Gov. Brian Kemp indicated he would back tort reform efforts last year, reactions on both sides are mixed.

March 21, 2024, 1:05 PM

