Who Got The Work

Jessica Taylor of Cooley has entered an appearance for Ladder Financial in a pending digital privacy class action. The action, filed Aug. 18 in California Northern District Court by Berman Tabacco, accuses the defendant of violating the Massachusetts Wiretapping Statute by developing and selling ‘Session Replay’ software that captures the keystrokes, mouse clicks, data entry and other electronic communications of a website’s visitors. The class is also represented by Irby Law; Jinks Crow PC; and Methvin, Terrell, Yancey, Stephens & Miller. Co-defendant FullStory Inc. is represented by Covington & Burling. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-04234, Love et al v. Ladder Financial, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 13, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Rose

Armando Marquez

Zonobia Love

Plaintiffs

Berman Tabacco

Jinks, Crow & Dickson P.C.

defendants

FullStory, Inc.

Ladder Financial, Inc.

defendant counsels

Covington & Burling

Cooley

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract