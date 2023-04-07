New Suit - Contract

Parsons Behle & Latimer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court against branding agency BrandHive, parent company Decision Sciences Research Associates and DSRA CEO William J. Fisher. The suit brings claims on behalf of Love Communications in connection with the parties' General Client-Agency Media Agreement. According to the suit, the defendants failed to pay invoices totaling more than $190,000 and have denied liability for the debt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00223, Love Communications v. BrandHive et al.

April 07, 2023, 8:28 PM

