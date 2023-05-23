Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed a lawsuit against CBRE Group, a commercial real estate and investment services firm, and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Robert M. Liechty PC on behalf of an HVAC engineer who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for his coworkers false reports to management about his performance. The suit also pursues race discrimination claims. The case is 1:23-cv-01288, Lovato v. CBRE, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

May 23, 2023, 6:00 AM

Plaintiffs

John Lovato

defendants

CBRE, Inc.

Derek Hamilton

Kenny Payte

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination