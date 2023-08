New Suit

Travelers subsidiary Standard Fire Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was brought by Averill & Reaney on behalf of Barbara Blaum Lovas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03103, Lovas v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 03, 2023, 3:54 PM

