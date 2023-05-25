Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore on Wednesday removed a petition for declaratory judgment and damages against Stryker, a medical technology company developing implants and surgical equipment, and Stryker Employment Co. to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Jones Walker on behalf of former Stryker employee Russ Louviere, seeks to declare that choice of law and choice of forum clauses contained within a non-competition and non-solicitation agreement are null and void. The case is 3:23-cv-00398, Louviere v. Stryker Employment Company, LLC et al.

Health Care

May 25, 2023, 8:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Russ Louviere

defendants

Stryker Corporation

Stryker Employment Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Irwin Fritchie Urquhart And Moore, Llc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract