Counsel at Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore on Wednesday removed a petition for declaratory judgment and damages against Stryker, a medical technology company developing implants and surgical equipment, and Stryker Employment Co. to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Jones Walker on behalf of former Stryker employee Russ Louviere, seeks to declare that choice of law and choice of forum clauses contained within a non-competition and non-solicitation agreement are null and void. The case is 3:23-cv-00398, Louviere v. Stryker Employment Company, LLC et al.
Health Care
May 25, 2023, 8:22 AM