Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Star Construction LLC to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over water pipe damage claims, was filed by Paul Hershberg Law on behalf of Louisville Water Company. The case is 3:23-cv-00401, Louisville Water Company v. Star Construction, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

August 04, 2023, 4:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Louisville Water Company

Plaintiffs

Paul Hershberg Law, PLLC

Richard Hinton

defendants

Star Construction, LLC.

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct