New Suit - Trade Secrets

Jones Walker and other counsel filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court on behalf of Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling and Derryl Himel, former vice president for competitor Reliant Recycling. The complaint seeks a judgment that the plaintiffs have not misappropriated defendant Reliant's confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02822, Louisiana Scrap Metals Recycling Corporation et al.

Louisiana

August 23, 2022, 6:20 PM