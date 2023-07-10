Who Got The Work

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. has tapped partners Leah Nunn Engelhardt and Frank A. Piccolo of Chaffe MccCall LLP to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, which pertains to property damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed May 26 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Pandit Law Firm and Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack & Richardson on behalf of Louisiana Preferred Properties LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown, is 2:23-cv-01778, Louisiana Preferred Properties, LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 7:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Louisiana Preferred Properties, LLC

Plaintiffs

Pandit Law Firm

Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack & Richardson, LLC

Pandit Law Firm, Llc (new Orleans)

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Chaffe McCall

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute