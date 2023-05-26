New Suit

Westchester Fire Insurance, a Chubb subsidiary, was slapped with a hurricane-related lawsuit in Louisiana Eastern District Court on Friday. The court action, for property damage claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Pandit Law Firm and Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack, Richardson & Watson on behalf of Louisiana Preferred Properties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01778, Louisiana Preferred Properties LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Louisiana Preferred Properties, LLC

Plaintiffs

Pandit Law Firm

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute