New Suit

State Farm Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Scofield, Gerard, Pohorelsky, Gallaugher & Landry on behalf of Louisiana Minimally Invasive & Robotic Consultants, which accuses the defendant of failing to pay full benefits in connection with Hurricane Laura. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03813, Louisiana Minimally Invasive & Robotic Consultants L L C v. State Farm Insurance Company.