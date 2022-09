Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Larzelere Picou Wells Simpson Lonero on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmTrust Financial Services to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Cohn Law Firm on behalf of Louisiana Golf-University Club LLC. The case is 3:22-cv-00687, Louisiana Golf-University Club, LLC v. AmTrust Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 4:28 PM