New Suit - Antitrust

Adams and Reese, Hogan Lovells and Jones Day filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District challenging the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's order to halt the acquisition of two medical centers. The complaint centers on a proposed acquisition of Tulane University Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital by plaintiff Louisiana Children's Medical Center d/b/a LCMC Health. The suit seeks a declaration that the merger is immune to antitrust laws which would require an expensive review process and possible daily penalties for lack of compliance. The case is 2:23-cv-01305, Louisiana Children's Medical Center d/b/a LCMC Health v. Garland et al.

Government

April 19, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Louisiana Children's Medical Center d/b/a Lcmc Health

Plaintiffs

Adams and Reese

defendants

United States Department of Justice

Merrick Garland

United States of America

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations