Luxury fashion designer Louis Vuitton sued the operators of Atlanta's Old National Discount Mall, a well known indoor flea market, for trademark infringement on Friday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of creating a safe haven for the sale of counterfeit Louis Vuitton goods and seeks treble damages pursuant to the Lanham Act. Louis Vuitton is represented by Steptoe & Johnson, Zacharia Law and Strongwater & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02818, Louis Vuitton Malletier S.A.S. v. Contour 5151 Onh, LLC et al.

June 24, 2023, 2:47 PM

Louis Vuitton Malletier S.A.S.

Steptoe & Johnson

Zacharia Law PLLC

Strongwater & Associates, LLC

ABC Corps. 1-10

Contour 5151 Onh, LLC

John Does 1-10

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims