Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest on behalf of Louis H. Soroe. The case is 2:22-cv-03574, Louis H. Soroe Inter Vivos Trust, St. Joseph Abbey, Trustee v. Independent Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 4:41 PM