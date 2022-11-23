New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Petco, the pet care retailer, was slapped with a digital privacy class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software on its website. The suit, filed by Zemel Law, is part of a wave of cases asserting that the technology intercepts users' data and communications without consent in violation of the Pennsylvania Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04706, Loughry v. Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 7:14 PM