New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Chewy, an online pet food and pet products seller, was hit with a privacy class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software on its website. The suit, filed by Zemel Law, is part of a wave of cases asserting that the web tracking technology surreptitiously intercepts users' data and communications in violation of Pennsylvania's Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act and the federal Wiretap Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04712, Loughry v. Chewy, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 7:57 PM