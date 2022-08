Who Got The Work

Nicole Falcey of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito Lay Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed July 1 in New Jersey District Court by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of Stephen Loughran. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:22-cv-04390, Loughran v. Pepsico Inc. et al.