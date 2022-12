New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Unilever was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Fishman Haygood and Forrest Cressy & James, is part of a wave of cases alleging that Unilever's dry shampoo products contain harmful levels of the carcinogenic compound benzene. The case is 3:22-cv-01020, Loudenslager v. Unilever United States Inc.