Former Rivkin Radler partner Jason Kurland, who promoted himself as the "Lottery Lawyer," was sentenced to 13 years in prison Thursday for his role in a $100 million fraud scheme against his jackpot-winning clients. Kurland was convicted of wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering at the conclusion of his trial in the Eastern District of New York in summer 2022.

New York

June 16, 2023, 2:26 PM

