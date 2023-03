Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a lawsuit against Truist Bank and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over ownership rights to real property, was filed by attorney Dave Maxfield Esq. on behalf of John Grant and Alina Rose Lotstein. The case is 6:23-cv-00989, Lotstein et al v. Southern First Bancshares Inc et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 10, 2023, 6:43 PM