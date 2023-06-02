Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Elkins Police Department, the City of Elkins and police officer Christopher Boatwright to West Virginia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who is claiming to sustain PTSD injuries due to the defendant allegedly shooting into and illegally searching his home. The plaintiff is seeking over $1 million in damages. The case is 2:23-cv-00010, Lothes v. City of Elkins.

Government

June 02, 2023, 8:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Lothes

Plaintiffs

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

defendants

Christopher Boatwright

City of Elkins

Elkins Police Department

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation