Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Williams Kilpatrick PLLC on Monday removed a lawsuit against Equifax and TransUnion to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 6:23-cv-00077, Lostutter v. Transunion LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 01, 2023, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Deric Lostutter

defendants

Equifax Information Service, LLC

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Transunion LLC

defendant counsels

Williams Kilpatrick PLLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws