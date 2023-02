News From Law.com

A political candidate who lost his election bid in Palm Beach County by one vote appealed a trial court ruling denying his challenge of the Public Records Act and the state's Sunshine Law, and his lawyer is calling it a "good outcome." Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal heard his arguments. Michael E. Jackson ran for South Bay City commissioner in the March 2020 municipal election and lost by one vote.

February 22, 2023, 10:41 AM