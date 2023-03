Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Chartwell Law Offices on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against First Protective Insurance, doing business as Frontline Insurance, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over a disputed property insurance claim, was filed by Habermehl Millard Goss on behalf of Cheri Losito, David Losito and Edward Matheson. The case is 2:23-cv-00210, Losito et al v. First Protective Insurance Company d/b/a Frontline Insurance.

Insurance

March 24, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Cheri Losito

David Losito

Edward Matheson

defendants

First Protective Insurance Company d/b/a Frontline Insurance

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute