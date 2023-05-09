Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London, National Fire & Marine Insurance and Independent Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia Kelly & Demarest and Burgos & Associates on behalf of Los Islenos Condominium Association. The case is 2:23-cv-01557, Los Islenos Condominium Association v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London et al.

Insurance

May 09, 2023, 8:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Los Islenos Condominium Association

defendants

Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London and Other Insurers Subscribing to Binding Authority No. B604510568622021

Independent Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute