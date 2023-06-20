Los Angeles Jury Finds Houston Doctor Misappropriated Penile...

News From Law.com

A Beverly Hills, California, urologist prevailed over a group of Texas-based defendants in a penile implant device trade secrets misappropriation trial in Los Angeles federal court. Dr. James Elist and his associated company, International Medical Devices Inc., faced off against Houston urologist Dr. Robert Cornell and a would-be competing company, Augmenta LLC. Other defendants included engineers, their companies and groups of investors who backed Cornell's product. A jury of eight in the Central District of California found Cornell and eight of 11 other defendants misappropriated trade secrets.

June 20, 2023, 6:02 PM

