Los Angeles County Cuts Ties With Lewis Brisbois as Other Cl...

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith's home county of Los Angeles has cut ties with the firm following the release of emails showing the use of derogatory language by former leaders of the firm's employment practice. In a statement this week, the Los Angeles County Office of County Counsel said it would cease sending work to the Los Angeles-founded firm after years of outsourcing cases to it. The office said it informed Lewis Brisbois June 16 that the firm "will get no new matters from our office."

June 27, 2023, 5:10 PM

