Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hudson Specialty Insurance Company to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims, was filed by Vargas Gonzalez Baldwin Delombard on behalf of Los Angeles 2014 Investment LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-22937, Los Angeles 2014 Investment, LLC v. Hudson Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 6:48 PM