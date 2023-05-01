Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Latham & Watkins on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed by Todd & Weld on behalf of Lorusso Heavy Equipment LLC, centers on a contract in which Hyundai agreed to make the plaintiff the exclusive distributor of certain Hyundai parts for some New England counties. The suit alleges that Hyundai reassigned some of the plaintiff’s key sales territory to another distributor. The case is 1:23-cv-10952, Lorusso Heavy Equipment LLC v. Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 01, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Lorusso Heavy Equipment LLC

Plaintiffs

Todd Weld

defendants

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc.

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract