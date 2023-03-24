New Suit

Ulmer & Berne filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of LorMet Community Federal Credit Union. The complaint pursues claims against the City of Oberlin and Vaughn's Auto Repair & 24 Hour Towing for failing to inform LorMet that a vehicle was detained and requesting that the plaintiff pay unreasonable and excessive towing fees totaling over $4,500. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00627, Lormet Community Federal Credit Union v. Vaughn's Auto Repair & 24 Hour Towing, LLC et al.

Government

March 24, 2023, 5:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Lormet Community Federal Credit Union

Plaintiffs

Ulmer & Berne

defendants

City of Oberlin

Vaughn's Auto Repair & 24 Hour Towing, LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation