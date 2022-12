Who Got The Work

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has retained attorney Annalisa Gutierrez of Hamilton Miller & Birthisel to defend a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 14 in Florida Southern District Court by Aronfeld Trial Lawyers on behalf of Sarah Loredo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:22-cv-23722, Loredo v. Carnival Corporation & PLC.